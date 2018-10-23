2339 Carlisle Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining and a large patio area for cooking out. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish laminate flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, clean, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, vaulted ceilings, and a kitchen equipped with updated stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and beautiful wooden cabinetry.