Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 227 13th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
227 13th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
227 13th Street
227 Southeast 13th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
227 Southeast 13th Street, Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
SECTION 8 ACCEPTED! Beautiful home with BRAND NEW appliances, NEW laminate flooring, NEW carpet, NEW paint, private yard, NEW lighting features and SO much more! MUST SEE!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 227 13th Street have any available units?
227 13th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grand Prairie, TX
.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grand Prairie Rent Report
.
What amenities does 227 13th Street have?
Some of 227 13th Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 227 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
227 13th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 13th Street pet-friendly?
No, 227 13th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie
.
Does 227 13th Street offer parking?
Yes, 227 13th Street offers parking.
Does 227 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 13th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 13th Street have a pool?
No, 227 13th Street does not have a pool.
Does 227 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 227 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 227 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 227 13th Street has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lexington Apartments
201 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Bexley Mansfield
6310 S State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Grand Courtyards
525 W Westchester Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
2803 Riverside
2803 Riverside Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Parkways on Prairie Creek
2530 Sara Jane Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Wymberly Crossing
3001 S Carrier Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
The Belmont
1920 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Indigo Pointe Apartments
3033 Bardin Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Similar Pages
Grand Prairie 1 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with Parking
Grand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Sheffield Village
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District