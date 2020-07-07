All apartments in Grand Prairie
226 Nunez Drive
226 Nunez Drive

226 Nunez Drive · No Longer Available
Location

226 Nunez Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75051

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
Newly painted 3 bed 2 bath home in quiet neighborhood ready to rent. Will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 Nunez Drive have any available units?
226 Nunez Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Is 226 Nunez Drive currently offering any rent specials?
226 Nunez Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 Nunez Drive pet-friendly?
No, 226 Nunez Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 226 Nunez Drive offer parking?
No, 226 Nunez Drive does not offer parking.
Does 226 Nunez Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 Nunez Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 Nunez Drive have a pool?
No, 226 Nunez Drive does not have a pool.
Does 226 Nunez Drive have accessible units?
No, 226 Nunez Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 226 Nunez Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 226 Nunez Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 226 Nunez Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 226 Nunez Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

