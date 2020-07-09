All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:56 AM

2222 Avenue B

2222 Avenue B · No Longer Available
Location

2222 Avenue B, Grand Prairie, TX 75051

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated property offers great curb appeal, 4 beds, 2 baths, 2 tone custom paint, ceiling fans, updated fixtures, and the property is close to parks, shopping, schools, and Lone Star Park. The property was built in 2004.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2222 Avenue B have any available units?
2222 Avenue B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2222 Avenue B have?
Some of 2222 Avenue B's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2222 Avenue B currently offering any rent specials?
2222 Avenue B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2222 Avenue B pet-friendly?
No, 2222 Avenue B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2222 Avenue B offer parking?
Yes, 2222 Avenue B offers parking.
Does 2222 Avenue B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2222 Avenue B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2222 Avenue B have a pool?
No, 2222 Avenue B does not have a pool.
Does 2222 Avenue B have accessible units?
No, 2222 Avenue B does not have accessible units.
Does 2222 Avenue B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2222 Avenue B has units with dishwashers.

