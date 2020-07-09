Updated property offers great curb appeal, 4 beds, 2 baths, 2 tone custom paint, ceiling fans, updated fixtures, and the property is close to parks, shopping, schools, and Lone Star Park. The property was built in 2004.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2222 Avenue B have any available units?
2222 Avenue B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.