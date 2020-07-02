All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2221 Houston Street

2221 Houston Street · No Longer Available
Location

2221 Houston Street, Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Dalworth Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
ceiling fan
concierge
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 1 bath duplex in Grand Prairie includes ceiling fans, window heat/air, laminate and vinyl flooring, W/D connections, appliances, off-street parking and a fenced-in backyard. The home is located minutes from everything you might need-- Kroger, Albertson's, the post office, Walgreens, Domino's Pizza, Crown's BBQ, Roy's Sports Bar & Grill and muhc more. You can easily access both PGBT and 360 from your home.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2221 Houston Street have any available units?
2221 Houston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2221 Houston Street have?
Some of 2221 Houston Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2221 Houston Street currently offering any rent specials?
2221 Houston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2221 Houston Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2221 Houston Street is pet friendly.
Does 2221 Houston Street offer parking?
No, 2221 Houston Street does not offer parking.
Does 2221 Houston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2221 Houston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2221 Houston Street have a pool?
No, 2221 Houston Street does not have a pool.
Does 2221 Houston Street have accessible units?
No, 2221 Houston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2221 Houston Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2221 Houston Street does not have units with dishwashers.

