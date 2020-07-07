2214 Glacier Park Ln

Amenities
A spacious and move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Grand Prairie is now available. This home features wood flooring, stainless steel appliances and easy access to major highways. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedrpm.com
*Deposit is $2400!
Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195
We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com