Grand Prairie, TX
2214 Glacier Park Ln
Last updated January 10 2020 at 5:58 PM

2214 Glacier Park Ln

2214 Glacier Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2214 Glacier Park Lane, Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
A spacious and move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Grand Prairie is now available. This home features wood flooring, stainless steel appliances and easy access to major highways. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedrpm.com

*Deposit is $2400!

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2214 Glacier Park Ln have any available units?
2214 Glacier Park Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Is 2214 Glacier Park Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2214 Glacier Park Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2214 Glacier Park Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2214 Glacier Park Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2214 Glacier Park Ln offer parking?
No, 2214 Glacier Park Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2214 Glacier Park Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2214 Glacier Park Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2214 Glacier Park Ln have a pool?
No, 2214 Glacier Park Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2214 Glacier Park Ln have accessible units?
No, 2214 Glacier Park Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2214 Glacier Park Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2214 Glacier Park Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2214 Glacier Park Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2214 Glacier Park Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

