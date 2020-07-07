Rent Calculator
2126 Spikes Street
2126 Spikes Street
2126 Spikes Street
No Longer Available
Location
2126 Spikes Street, Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Amenities
dishwasher
new construction
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
new construction
New Construction - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath open floor plan ready to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2126 Spikes Street have any available units?
2126 Spikes Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grand Prairie, TX
.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grand Prairie Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2126 Spikes Street have?
Some of 2126 Spikes Street's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2126 Spikes Street currently offering any rent specials?
2126 Spikes Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2126 Spikes Street pet-friendly?
No, 2126 Spikes Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie
.
Does 2126 Spikes Street offer parking?
No, 2126 Spikes Street does not offer parking.
Does 2126 Spikes Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2126 Spikes Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2126 Spikes Street have a pool?
No, 2126 Spikes Street does not have a pool.
Does 2126 Spikes Street have accessible units?
No, 2126 Spikes Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2126 Spikes Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2126 Spikes Street has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
