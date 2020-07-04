2123 W Grove Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

BEAUTIFUL HOME and CONVENIENT LOCATION. This home has everything you want from amazing curb appeal, open floor plan, large lot and all the space just about any family could need. Newly fresh paint throughout. Master bedroom downstairs, with half bath for guess, second large living area upstairs with three bedrooms and one full bathroom. Great location that takes you minutes to shopping centers (Walmart, IKEA, ROSS, Outlet mall…), groceries, restaurants and entertainment (Epic Water Indoor Water park…). Very convenient and easy access to HWY 161 & 360, I-20. Call today! Don’t miss out on this home!