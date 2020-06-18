2114 Burrows Trl

Amenities
Revonovated Large Lovely Home. Near JP Lake - Property Id: 131386
Beautiful large home : recent
renovations throughout. Near JP Lake, TCC, Med.Care, shops, UTA. Quite vacinity.
*Insulated security windows
*New energy efficient
Heating-AC System
* Exterior lighting
Living Room - Dining Room-
* Huge
Spacious Renovated Kitchen-
* Granite counter tops, sinks,
faucet
* Updated appliances
* Cabinets plenty
* W/D closet
Family Room:
* LED lighting
* Mega Size
* Fireplace
Two Bathrooms-
* Updated facilities,
* First Bathroom-
Tub/Shower
* Master Bathroom-
Large shower stall
3 Bedrooms-
* LED lighting
* Ample closets
* Bedroom 1 :
King Size
* Bedroom 2 :
Double bed size
* Master Bedroom :
King size
* Rear Entry Garage:
renovated.
* Kitchen Covered Patio
Back yard:
* Landscaped
* Fenced
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/131386p
Property Id 131386
No Pets Allowed
