2114 Burrows Trl

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Revonovated Large Lovely Home. Near JP Lake - Property Id: 131386



Beautiful large home : recent

renovations throughout. Near JP Lake, TCC, Med.Care, shops, UTA. Quite vacinity.



*Insulated security windows

*New energy efficient

Heating-AC System

* Exterior lighting



Living Room - Dining Room-

* Huge



Spacious Renovated Kitchen-

* Granite counter tops, sinks,

faucet

* Updated appliances

* Cabinets plenty

* W/D closet



Family Room:

* LED lighting

* Mega Size

* Fireplace



Two Bathrooms-

* Updated facilities,

* First Bathroom-

Tub/Shower

* Master Bathroom-

Large shower stall



3 Bedrooms-

* LED lighting

* Ample closets

* Bedroom 1 :

King Size

* Bedroom 2 :

Double bed size

* Master Bedroom :

King size



* Rear Entry Garage:

renovated.



* Kitchen Covered Patio



Back yard:

* Landscaped

* Fenced

No Pets Allowed



