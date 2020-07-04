Rent Calculator
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
2035 La Salle Trail
Last updated May 30 2019 at 2:10 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2035 La Salle Trail
2035 La Salle Trl
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Grand Prairie
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Location
2035 La Salle Trl, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated 4
bed 2 bath home in Grand Prairie,
TX.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2035 La Salle Trail have any available units?
2035 La Salle Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grand Prairie, TX
.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grand Prairie Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2035 La Salle Trail have?
Some of 2035 La Salle Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2035 La Salle Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2035 La Salle Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2035 La Salle Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2035 La Salle Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie
.
Does 2035 La Salle Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2035 La Salle Trail offers parking.
Does 2035 La Salle Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2035 La Salle Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2035 La Salle Trail have a pool?
No, 2035 La Salle Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2035 La Salle Trail have accessible units?
No, 2035 La Salle Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2035 La Salle Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2035 La Salle Trail has units with dishwashers.
