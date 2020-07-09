Across the street from Elementary School. Beautiful home and very spacious. The garage was converted to extra room space. Large fenced yard. Nearby major freeways and shopping centers. The property has full size washer dryer connections.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2002 Holland St have any available units?
2002 Holland St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.