2002 Holland St
2002 Holland St

2002 Holland Street · No Longer Available
Location

2002 Holland Street, Grand Prairie, TX 75051

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Across the street from Elementary School. Beautiful home and very spacious. The garage was converted to extra room space. Large fenced yard. Nearby major freeways and shopping centers. The property has full size washer dryer connections.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2002 Holland St have any available units?
2002 Holland St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2002 Holland St have?
Some of 2002 Holland St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2002 Holland St currently offering any rent specials?
2002 Holland St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2002 Holland St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2002 Holland St is pet friendly.
Does 2002 Holland St offer parking?
Yes, 2002 Holland St offers parking.
Does 2002 Holland St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2002 Holland St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2002 Holland St have a pool?
No, 2002 Holland St does not have a pool.
Does 2002 Holland St have accessible units?
No, 2002 Holland St does not have accessible units.
Does 2002 Holland St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2002 Holland St has units with dishwashers.

