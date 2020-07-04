Rent Calculator
20 East Townhouse Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
20 East Townhouse Lane
20 East Townhouse Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
20 East Townhouse Lane, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20 East Townhouse Lane have any available units?
20 East Townhouse Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grand Prairie, TX
.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grand Prairie Rent Report
.
Is 20 East Townhouse Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20 East Townhouse Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 East Townhouse Lane pet-friendly?
No, 20 East Townhouse Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie
.
Does 20 East Townhouse Lane offer parking?
No, 20 East Townhouse Lane does not offer parking.
Does 20 East Townhouse Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 East Townhouse Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 East Townhouse Lane have a pool?
No, 20 East Townhouse Lane does not have a pool.
Does 20 East Townhouse Lane have accessible units?
No, 20 East Townhouse Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20 East Townhouse Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 East Townhouse Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 East Townhouse Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 East Townhouse Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
