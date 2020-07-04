All apartments in Grand Prairie
1944 Winding Ridge Trail
1944 Winding Ridge Trail

1944 Winding Ridge Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1944 Winding Ridge Trail, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths recently updated with kitchen granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, and a refrigerator. Walking distance to Grand Prairie Epic center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1944 Winding Ridge Trail have any available units?
1944 Winding Ridge Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1944 Winding Ridge Trail have?
Some of 1944 Winding Ridge Trail's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1944 Winding Ridge Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1944 Winding Ridge Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1944 Winding Ridge Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1944 Winding Ridge Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 1944 Winding Ridge Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1944 Winding Ridge Trail offers parking.
Does 1944 Winding Ridge Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1944 Winding Ridge Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1944 Winding Ridge Trail have a pool?
No, 1944 Winding Ridge Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1944 Winding Ridge Trail have accessible units?
No, 1944 Winding Ridge Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1944 Winding Ridge Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1944 Winding Ridge Trail has units with dishwashers.

