Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 1944 Winding Ridge Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
1944 Winding Ridge Trail
Last updated June 8 2019 at 2:15 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1944 Winding Ridge Trail
1944 Winding Ridge Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
1944 Winding Ridge Trail, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths recently updated with kitchen granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, and a refrigerator. Walking distance to Grand Prairie Epic center.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1944 Winding Ridge Trail have any available units?
1944 Winding Ridge Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grand Prairie, TX
.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grand Prairie Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1944 Winding Ridge Trail have?
Some of 1944 Winding Ridge Trail's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1944 Winding Ridge Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1944 Winding Ridge Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1944 Winding Ridge Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1944 Winding Ridge Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie
.
Does 1944 Winding Ridge Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1944 Winding Ridge Trail offers parking.
Does 1944 Winding Ridge Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1944 Winding Ridge Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1944 Winding Ridge Trail have a pool?
No, 1944 Winding Ridge Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1944 Winding Ridge Trail have accessible units?
No, 1944 Winding Ridge Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1944 Winding Ridge Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1944 Winding Ridge Trail has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Wymberly Pointe
702 W Warrior Trl
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Bexley Mansfield
6310 S State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Arioso Apartments & Townhomes
3030 Claremont Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Parkways on Prairie Creek
2530 Sara Jane Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Landings of Carrier Parkway
915 Desco Ln
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
The Destino
2815 Osler Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Wymberly Crossing
3001 S Carrier Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Silverbrook Apartment Homes
2934 Alouette Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Similar Pages
Grand Prairie 1 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with Parking
Grand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Sheffield Village
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District