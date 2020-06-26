1933 S State Highway 161

Amenities
TreeTop Apartments
Lush, Serene Park like setting situated near everywhere you need to be!
Huge floor plans, upgrading flooring, upgraded appliances ( some units) , large pantries, TREES,TRESS,TREES! 2 Laundry care facilities, large pool,resident portal, 0n-line payments, 24 hour maintenance. play ground pet friendly, close to hwy 161, hwy 30 hwy 20. all coming new shopping centers , Ikea, Walmart, Six Flags, Hurricane harbor, Grand Prairie Outlets and much much more to come ... We have 1,2 bedrooms available to MOVE IN!
LIMITED TIME ONLY