Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
1933 S State Highway 161
Last updated November 23 2019 at 10:19 AM

1933 S State Highway 161

1933 State Highway 161 Northbound Frontage Road · No Longer Available
Location

1933 State Highway 161 Northbound Frontage Road, Grand Prairie, TX 75051

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
pool
playground
TreeTop Apartments

Lush, Serene Park like setting situated near everywhere you need to be!
Huge floor plans, upgrading flooring, upgraded appliances ( some units) , large pantries, TREES,TRESS,TREES! 2 Laundry care facilities, large pool,resident portal, 0n-line payments, 24 hour maintenance. play ground pet friendly, close to hwy 161, hwy 30 hwy 20. all coming new shopping centers , Ikea, Walmart, Six Flags, Hurricane harbor, Grand Prairie Outlets and much much more to come ... We have 1,2 bedrooms available to MOVE IN!
LIMITED TIME ONLY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1933 S State Highway 161 have any available units?
1933 S State Highway 161 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1933 S State Highway 161 have?
Some of 1933 S State Highway 161's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1933 S State Highway 161 currently offering any rent specials?
1933 S State Highway 161 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1933 S State Highway 161 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1933 S State Highway 161 is pet friendly.
Does 1933 S State Highway 161 offer parking?
No, 1933 S State Highway 161 does not offer parking.
Does 1933 S State Highway 161 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1933 S State Highway 161 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1933 S State Highway 161 have a pool?
Yes, 1933 S State Highway 161 has a pool.
Does 1933 S State Highway 161 have accessible units?
No, 1933 S State Highway 161 does not have accessible units.
Does 1933 S State Highway 161 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1933 S State Highway 161 does not have units with dishwashers.

