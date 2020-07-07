1933 S State Highway 161

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

TreeTop Apartments



Lush, Serene Park like setting situated near everywhere you need to be!

Huge floor plans, upgrading flooring, upgraded appliances ( some units) , large pantries, TREES,TRESS,TREES! 2 Laundry care facilities, large pool,resident portal, 0n-line payments, 24 hour maintenance. play ground pet friendly, close to hwy 161, hwy 30 hwy 20. all coming new shopping centers , Ikea, Walmart, Six Flags, Hurricane harbor, Grand Prairie Outlets and much much more to come ... We have 1,2 bedrooms available to MOVE IN!

