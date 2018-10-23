All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1902 Tarrant Pl Unit: A-1

1902 East Tarrant Road · No Longer Available
Location

1902 East Tarrant Road, Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
Deposit: $150

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1902 Tarrant Pl Unit: A-1 have any available units?
1902 Tarrant Pl Unit: A-1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1902 Tarrant Pl Unit: A-1 have?
Some of 1902 Tarrant Pl Unit: A-1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1902 Tarrant Pl Unit: A-1 currently offering any rent specials?
1902 Tarrant Pl Unit: A-1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1902 Tarrant Pl Unit: A-1 pet-friendly?
No, 1902 Tarrant Pl Unit: A-1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 1902 Tarrant Pl Unit: A-1 offer parking?
Yes, 1902 Tarrant Pl Unit: A-1 offers parking.
Does 1902 Tarrant Pl Unit: A-1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1902 Tarrant Pl Unit: A-1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1902 Tarrant Pl Unit: A-1 have a pool?
No, 1902 Tarrant Pl Unit: A-1 does not have a pool.
Does 1902 Tarrant Pl Unit: A-1 have accessible units?
No, 1902 Tarrant Pl Unit: A-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1902 Tarrant Pl Unit: A-1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1902 Tarrant Pl Unit: A-1 does not have units with dishwashers.

