Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
1902 Tarrant Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1902 Tarrant Pl
1902 East Tarrant Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
1902 East Tarrant Road, Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
Deposit: $200
Amenities
Gated Community
Balconies and Patios
Covered Parking
Central Air*
Walk-In Closets
Wood Floors
Mini-Blinds
Built-in Book Shelves
Built-in Hutch & Hampers
Ceiling Fans*
Cable TV Ready
Certified Maintenance Team
24 Hour Emergency Maintenance
Se Habla Espanol
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1902 Tarrant Pl have any available units?
1902 Tarrant Pl doesn't have any available units at this time.
Grand Prairie, TX
.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grand Prairie Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1902 Tarrant Pl have?
Some of 1902 Tarrant Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance.
Amenities section
.
Is 1902 Tarrant Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1902 Tarrant Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1902 Tarrant Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1902 Tarrant Pl is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie
.
Does 1902 Tarrant Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1902 Tarrant Pl offers parking.
Does 1902 Tarrant Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1902 Tarrant Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1902 Tarrant Pl have a pool?
No, 1902 Tarrant Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1902 Tarrant Pl have accessible units?
No, 1902 Tarrant Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1902 Tarrant Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1902 Tarrant Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
