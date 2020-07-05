All apartments in Grand Prairie
1829 Clark Trail
1829 Clark Trail

1829 Clark Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1829 Clark Trail, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Trailwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
Gorgeously remodeled home ready for Move-In! Spacious 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom home with a large master and bedroom, with a beautiful fenced backyard patio. Brand new carpet, flooring and kitchen appliances! Set up a tour day!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1829 Clark Trail have any available units?
1829 Clark Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1829 Clark Trail have?
Some of 1829 Clark Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1829 Clark Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1829 Clark Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1829 Clark Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1829 Clark Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 1829 Clark Trail offer parking?
No, 1829 Clark Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1829 Clark Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1829 Clark Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1829 Clark Trail have a pool?
No, 1829 Clark Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1829 Clark Trail have accessible units?
No, 1829 Clark Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1829 Clark Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1829 Clark Trail has units with dishwashers.

