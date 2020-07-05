1829 Clark Trail, Grand Prairie, TX 75052 Trailwood
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeously remodeled home ready for Move-In! Spacious 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom home with a large master and bedroom, with a beautiful fenced backyard patio. Brand new carpet, flooring and kitchen appliances! Set up a tour day!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1829 Clark Trail have any available units?
1829 Clark Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.