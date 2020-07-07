Rent Calculator
Last updated May 19 2020 at 7:07 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1809 W E Roberts Drive
1809 W E Roberts Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1809 W E Roberts Dr, Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Amenities
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1809 W E Roberts Drive have any available units?
1809 W E Roberts Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grand Prairie, TX
.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grand Prairie Rent Report
.
Is 1809 W E Roberts Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1809 W E Roberts Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 W E Roberts Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1809 W E Roberts Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie
.
Does 1809 W E Roberts Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1809 W E Roberts Drive offers parking.
Does 1809 W E Roberts Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1809 W E Roberts Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 W E Roberts Drive have a pool?
No, 1809 W E Roberts Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1809 W E Roberts Drive have accessible units?
No, 1809 W E Roberts Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 W E Roberts Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1809 W E Roberts Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1809 W E Roberts Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1809 W E Roberts Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
