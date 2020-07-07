All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1809 Huntington Drive

1809 Huntington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1809 Huntington Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75051

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1809 Huntington Drive have any available units?
1809 Huntington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1809 Huntington Drive have?
Some of 1809 Huntington Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1809 Huntington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1809 Huntington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 Huntington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1809 Huntington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 1809 Huntington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1809 Huntington Drive offers parking.
Does 1809 Huntington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1809 Huntington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 Huntington Drive have a pool?
No, 1809 Huntington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1809 Huntington Drive have accessible units?
No, 1809 Huntington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 Huntington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1809 Huntington Drive has units with dishwashers.

