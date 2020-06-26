All apartments in Grand Prairie
1803 Roman
1803 Roman

1803 Roman Road · No Longer Available
Location

1803 Roman Road, Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Move in ready! Two bedroom two bath upstairs unit in fourplex. Good sized living area with decorative fireplace. Nice sized dining area and kitchen. Two spacious bedrooms. Convenient location near I-30 and 161.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1803 Roman have any available units?
1803 Roman doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Is 1803 Roman currently offering any rent specials?
1803 Roman is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1803 Roman pet-friendly?
No, 1803 Roman is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 1803 Roman offer parking?
No, 1803 Roman does not offer parking.
Does 1803 Roman have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1803 Roman does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1803 Roman have a pool?
No, 1803 Roman does not have a pool.
Does 1803 Roman have accessible units?
No, 1803 Roman does not have accessible units.
Does 1803 Roman have units with dishwashers?
No, 1803 Roman does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1803 Roman have units with air conditioning?
No, 1803 Roman does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

