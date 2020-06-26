Move in ready! Two bedroom two bath upstairs unit in fourplex. Good sized living area with decorative fireplace. Nice sized dining area and kitchen. Two spacious bedrooms. Convenient location near I-30 and 161.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1803 Roman have any available units?
1803 Roman doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.