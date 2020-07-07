All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:19 AM

1756 Sunset Ridge Drive

1756 Sunset Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1756 Sunset Ridge Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1756 Sunset Ridge Drive have any available units?
1756 Sunset Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1756 Sunset Ridge Drive have?
Some of 1756 Sunset Ridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1756 Sunset Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1756 Sunset Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1756 Sunset Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1756 Sunset Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 1756 Sunset Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1756 Sunset Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 1756 Sunset Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1756 Sunset Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1756 Sunset Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 1756 Sunset Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1756 Sunset Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1756 Sunset Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1756 Sunset Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1756 Sunset Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

