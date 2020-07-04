1729 S Bent Tree Trail

1729 Bent Tree Trail South, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Cute 2 bedroom home that has some recent updates. Freshly redone counters, some new paint and carpet. Large master suite with dual sinks and stand up shower. HUGE CORNER LOT!!! Close to 161, and lots of shopping, make the location ideal.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
