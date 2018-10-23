Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 1709 N Bent Tree Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
1709 N Bent Tree Trl
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:42 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1709 N Bent Tree Trl
1709 N Bent Tree Trl
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
1709 N Bent Tree Trl, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Amenities
in unit laundry
fireplace
microwave
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
Available 03/15/20 Single family dwelling - Property Id: 101316
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/101316
Property Id 101316
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5455569)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1709 N Bent Tree Trl have any available units?
1709 N Bent Tree Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grand Prairie, TX
.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grand Prairie Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1709 N Bent Tree Trl have?
Some of 1709 N Bent Tree Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1709 N Bent Tree Trl currently offering any rent specials?
1709 N Bent Tree Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 N Bent Tree Trl pet-friendly?
No, 1709 N Bent Tree Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie
.
Does 1709 N Bent Tree Trl offer parking?
No, 1709 N Bent Tree Trl does not offer parking.
Does 1709 N Bent Tree Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1709 N Bent Tree Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 N Bent Tree Trl have a pool?
No, 1709 N Bent Tree Trl does not have a pool.
Does 1709 N Bent Tree Trl have accessible units?
No, 1709 N Bent Tree Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 N Bent Tree Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1709 N Bent Tree Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Meadow Green
3001 E Ave K
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Sheffield Square
2770 Bardin Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Parkways on Prairie Creek
2530 Sara Jane Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Hunters Cove
3056 Commodore Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Quail Ridge
1919 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Silverbrook Apartment Homes
2934 Alouette Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
The Belmont
1920 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Aura 3Fifty One
3655 Prairie Waters Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Similar Pages
Grand Prairie 1 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with Parking
Grand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Sheffield Village
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District