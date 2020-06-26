All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 1702 Waggoner Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
1702 Waggoner Street
Last updated December 29 2019 at 1:26 PM

1702 Waggoner Street

1702 Waggoner Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1702 Waggoner Avenue, Grand Prairie, TX 75051

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Grand Prairie has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1702 Waggoner Street have any available units?
1702 Waggoner Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1702 Waggoner Street have?
Some of 1702 Waggoner Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1702 Waggoner Street currently offering any rent specials?
1702 Waggoner Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1702 Waggoner Street pet-friendly?
No, 1702 Waggoner Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 1702 Waggoner Street offer parking?
No, 1702 Waggoner Street does not offer parking.
Does 1702 Waggoner Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1702 Waggoner Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1702 Waggoner Street have a pool?
No, 1702 Waggoner Street does not have a pool.
Does 1702 Waggoner Street have accessible units?
No, 1702 Waggoner Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1702 Waggoner Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1702 Waggoner Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lexington Apartments
201 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Sheffield Square
2770 Bardin Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Stone Lake
2651 Stone Lake Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Arioso Apartments & Townhomes
3030 Claremont Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
The Destino
2815 Osler Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Hunters Cove
3056 Commodore Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Wymberly Crossing
3001 S Carrier Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
The Forum at Grand Prairie
2650 S Forum Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District