Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:43 PM

1613 SQUIRE Court

1613 Squire Court · No Longer Available
Location

1613 Squire Court, Grand Prairie, TX 75051

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CALL TODAY TO VIEW THIS OPEN FLOOR PLAN HOME IN GRAND PRAIRIE. LIVING AREA HAS VAULTED CEILINGS.
SECOND DINING COULD BE LIVING AREA. OPEN KITCHEN WITH SERVING WINDOW TO PATIO IN FENCED BACK
YARD. CABINETS GALORE. MASTER FEATURES WALK IN CLOSET & PRIVATE BATH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1613 SQUIRE Court have any available units?
1613 SQUIRE Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1613 SQUIRE Court have?
Some of 1613 SQUIRE Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1613 SQUIRE Court currently offering any rent specials?
1613 SQUIRE Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1613 SQUIRE Court pet-friendly?
No, 1613 SQUIRE Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 1613 SQUIRE Court offer parking?
Yes, 1613 SQUIRE Court offers parking.
Does 1613 SQUIRE Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1613 SQUIRE Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1613 SQUIRE Court have a pool?
No, 1613 SQUIRE Court does not have a pool.
Does 1613 SQUIRE Court have accessible units?
No, 1613 SQUIRE Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1613 SQUIRE Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1613 SQUIRE Court has units with dishwashers.

