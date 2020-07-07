CALL TODAY TO VIEW THIS OPEN FLOOR PLAN HOME IN GRAND PRAIRIE. LIVING AREA HAS VAULTED CEILINGS. SECOND DINING COULD BE LIVING AREA. OPEN KITCHEN WITH SERVING WINDOW TO PATIO IN FENCED BACK YARD. CABINETS GALORE. MASTER FEATURES WALK IN CLOSET & PRIVATE BATH.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1613 SQUIRE Court have any available units?
1613 SQUIRE Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.