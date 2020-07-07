Rent Calculator
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
1610 Acosta St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1610 Acosta St.
1610 Acosta Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1610 Acosta Street, Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Ready to move in..... -
(RLNE4695653)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1610 Acosta St. have any available units?
1610 Acosta St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grand Prairie, TX
.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grand Prairie Rent Report
.
Is 1610 Acosta St. currently offering any rent specials?
1610 Acosta St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 Acosta St. pet-friendly?
No, 1610 Acosta St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie
.
Does 1610 Acosta St. offer parking?
No, 1610 Acosta St. does not offer parking.
Does 1610 Acosta St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1610 Acosta St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 Acosta St. have a pool?
No, 1610 Acosta St. does not have a pool.
Does 1610 Acosta St. have accessible units?
No, 1610 Acosta St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 Acosta St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1610 Acosta St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1610 Acosta St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1610 Acosta St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
