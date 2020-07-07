Great Location! Near I-30 and Belt Line Rd. Easy access to highways and schools. Amazing opportunity with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms including a studio with a full bathroom. New foundation...Foundation piers and beams have been replaced.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1502 Birch Street have any available units?
1502 Birch Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.