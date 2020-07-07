All apartments in Grand Prairie
1502 Birch Street
1502 Birch Street

1502 Birch Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1502 Birch Dr, Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Amenities

parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great Location! Near I-30 and Belt Line Rd. Easy access to highways and schools. Amazing opportunity with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms including a studio with a full bathroom. New foundation...Foundation piers and beams have been replaced.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1502 Birch Street have any available units?
1502 Birch Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Is 1502 Birch Street currently offering any rent specials?
1502 Birch Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1502 Birch Street pet-friendly?
No, 1502 Birch Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 1502 Birch Street offer parking?
Yes, 1502 Birch Street offers parking.
Does 1502 Birch Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1502 Birch Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1502 Birch Street have a pool?
No, 1502 Birch Street does not have a pool.
Does 1502 Birch Street have accessible units?
No, 1502 Birch Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1502 Birch Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1502 Birch Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1502 Birch Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1502 Birch Street does not have units with air conditioning.

