All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 145 W Pioneer Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX 75051.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
145 W Pioneer Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Last updated March 27 2020 at 8:05 AM

145 W Pioneer Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX 75051

145 West Pioneer Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

145 West Pioneer Parkway, Grand Prairie, TX 75051

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
Grand Prairie unit w/Pool, Perimeter fence, Club house, Tennis court, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Laundry room, School bus stop, Play ground, Volleyball
Interior Amenities: Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Non-carpeted flooring, Custom built-ins, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.

Reference Ad# 18647826

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 W Pioneer Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX 75051 have any available units?
145 W Pioneer Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX 75051 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 145 W Pioneer Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX 75051 have?
Some of 145 W Pioneer Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX 75051's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 W Pioneer Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX 75051 currently offering any rent specials?
145 W Pioneer Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX 75051 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 W Pioneer Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX 75051 pet-friendly?
No, 145 W Pioneer Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX 75051 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 145 W Pioneer Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX 75051 offer parking?
No, 145 W Pioneer Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX 75051 does not offer parking.
Does 145 W Pioneer Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX 75051 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 W Pioneer Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX 75051 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 W Pioneer Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX 75051 have a pool?
Yes, 145 W Pioneer Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX 75051 has a pool.
Does 145 W Pioneer Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX 75051 have accessible units?
No, 145 W Pioneer Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX 75051 does not have accessible units.
Does 145 W Pioneer Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX 75051 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 W Pioneer Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX 75051 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Mira Lagos I
2629 S Grand Peninsula
Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Lexington Apartments
201 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Meadow Green
3001 E Ave K
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Sunridge Apartments
145 W Pioneer Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Grand Courtyards
525 W Westchester Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
The Destino
2815 Osler Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
St. Laurent Apartments
2825 N State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Wymberly Crossing
3001 S Carrier Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District