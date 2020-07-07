All apartments in Grand Prairie
1401 Hickory Street

Location

1401 Hickory Street, Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Nice one bedroom and bathroom duplex. Open concept dinning and living area, washer and dryer connections.
AC and heating installed June 2019 , new fence with separation in between units.
Quick access to highway I-30

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 Hickory Street have any available units?
1401 Hickory Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 Hickory Street have?
Some of 1401 Hickory Street's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 Hickory Street currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Hickory Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Hickory Street pet-friendly?
No, 1401 Hickory Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 1401 Hickory Street offer parking?
No, 1401 Hickory Street does not offer parking.
Does 1401 Hickory Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 Hickory Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Hickory Street have a pool?
No, 1401 Hickory Street does not have a pool.
Does 1401 Hickory Street have accessible units?
No, 1401 Hickory Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Hickory Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 Hickory Street does not have units with dishwashers.

