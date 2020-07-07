Nice one bedroom and bathroom duplex. Open concept dinning and living area, washer and dryer connections. AC and heating installed June 2019 , new fence with separation in between units. Quick access to highway I-30
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1401 Hickory Street have any available units?
1401 Hickory Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.