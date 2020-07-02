All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated March 27 2020 at 8:05 AM

1325 Daja Ln

1325 Daja Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1325 Daja Lane, Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
Grand Prairie 1/1 $1040

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Door to door trash pickup, Club house, Picnic area, Laundry room, School bus stop, Play ground, Handicap modified units
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Attached garages, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Crown molding, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 Daja Ln have any available units?
1325 Daja Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1325 Daja Ln have?
Some of 1325 Daja Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1325 Daja Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1325 Daja Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 Daja Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1325 Daja Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 1325 Daja Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1325 Daja Ln offers parking.
Does 1325 Daja Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1325 Daja Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 Daja Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1325 Daja Ln has a pool.
Does 1325 Daja Ln have accessible units?
Yes, 1325 Daja Ln has accessible units.
Does 1325 Daja Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1325 Daja Ln has units with dishwashers.

