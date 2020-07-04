All apartments in Grand Prairie
1318 California Trail
Last updated August 9 2019 at 5:00 PM

1318 California Trail

1318 California Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1318 California Trail, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Trailwood

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1318 California Trail have any available units?
1318 California Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Is 1318 California Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1318 California Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1318 California Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1318 California Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1318 California Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1318 California Trail offers parking.
Does 1318 California Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1318 California Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1318 California Trail have a pool?
Yes, 1318 California Trail has a pool.
Does 1318 California Trail have accessible units?
No, 1318 California Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1318 California Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1318 California Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1318 California Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1318 California Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

