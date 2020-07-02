Rent Calculator
Last updated October 24 2019 at 6:59 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
129 Hanover Street
129 Hanover Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
129 Hanover Street, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Westchester
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 129 Hanover Street have any available units?
129 Hanover Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grand Prairie, TX
.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grand Prairie Rent Report
.
What amenities does 129 Hanover Street have?
Some of 129 Hanover Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 129 Hanover Street currently offering any rent specials?
129 Hanover Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Hanover Street pet-friendly?
No, 129 Hanover Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie
.
Does 129 Hanover Street offer parking?
Yes, 129 Hanover Street offers parking.
Does 129 Hanover Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 Hanover Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Hanover Street have a pool?
No, 129 Hanover Street does not have a pool.
Does 129 Hanover Street have accessible units?
No, 129 Hanover Street does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Hanover Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 129 Hanover Street has units with dishwashers.
