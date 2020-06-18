All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 129 Dorris Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
129 Dorris Drive
Last updated August 9 2019 at 9:56 PM

129 Dorris Drive

129 W Dorris Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

129 W Dorris Dr, Grand Prairie, TX 75051

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Dorris Drive have any available units?
129 Dorris Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Is 129 Dorris Drive currently offering any rent specials?
129 Dorris Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Dorris Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 129 Dorris Drive is pet friendly.
Does 129 Dorris Drive offer parking?
No, 129 Dorris Drive does not offer parking.
Does 129 Dorris Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 Dorris Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Dorris Drive have a pool?
No, 129 Dorris Drive does not have a pool.
Does 129 Dorris Drive have accessible units?
No, 129 Dorris Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Dorris Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 129 Dorris Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 129 Dorris Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 129 Dorris Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wymberly Pointe
702 W Warrior Trl
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Lexington Apartments
201 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Sheffield Square
2770 Bardin Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Sunridge Apartments
145 W Pioneer Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Clairborne
2355 North State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Parkways on Prairie Creek
2530 Sara Jane Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
St. Laurent Apartments
2825 N State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Indigo Pointe Apartments
3033 Bardin Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District