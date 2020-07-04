All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 125 W Mountain Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
125 W Mountain Creek Drive
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:18 AM

125 W Mountain Creek Drive

125 West Mountain Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

125 West Mountain Creek Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
Great 3 bedroom 3 bath townhouse. One bedroom and one bath downstairs. Come see today. Won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 W Mountain Creek Drive have any available units?
125 W Mountain Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Is 125 W Mountain Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
125 W Mountain Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 W Mountain Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 125 W Mountain Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 125 W Mountain Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 125 W Mountain Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 125 W Mountain Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 W Mountain Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 W Mountain Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 125 W Mountain Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 125 W Mountain Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 125 W Mountain Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 125 W Mountain Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 W Mountain Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 W Mountain Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 W Mountain Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Mira Lagos I
2629 S Grand Peninsula
Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Bexley Mansfield
6310 S State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Windscape Gardens
3099 Parham Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Arioso Apartments & Townhomes
3030 Claremont Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Lakeside Villas
2502 Riverside Parkway
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Hunters Cove
3056 Commodore Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Silverbrook Apartment Homes
2934 Alouette Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Mission Mayfield Downs
2901 Mayfield Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District