All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 125 W Mountain Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
125 W Mountain Creek Drive
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:18 AM
125 W Mountain Creek Drive
125 West Mountain Creek Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
125 West Mountain Creek Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
Great 3 bedroom 3 bath townhouse. One bedroom and one bath downstairs. Come see today. Won't last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 125 W Mountain Creek Drive have any available units?
125 W Mountain Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grand Prairie, TX
.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grand Prairie Rent Report
.
Is 125 W Mountain Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
125 W Mountain Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 W Mountain Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 125 W Mountain Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie
.
Does 125 W Mountain Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 125 W Mountain Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 125 W Mountain Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 W Mountain Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 W Mountain Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 125 W Mountain Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 125 W Mountain Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 125 W Mountain Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 125 W Mountain Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 W Mountain Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 W Mountain Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 W Mountain Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
