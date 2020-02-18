1208 Fleetwood Cove Drive

Amenities

Everything You're Looking For! Amazing 5/3/2 two-story beauty with two downstairs living areas, two dining areas and an upstairs game room! Light & Bright is the theme throughout this open floorplan, split bedroom home: Three bedrooms upstairs, master and 2nd bedroom down. Open island kitchen boasts warm wood cabinets accented by full stainless steel appliance package, pantry and breakfast bar overlooking HUGE family living with corner WBFP. Master suite offers relaxing jetted garden tub with separate shower, dual sinks and walk in closet. Fullsize W/D connections, ceiling fans, sky high ceilings with arched entries. Large fenced yard and open patio perfect for entertaining. Community pond! A must see! Apply online at www.cwsparks.com. $40 application fee per adult over 18. Applications fees must be received before processing. No Section 8. Small Dogs Only. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing. Fridge is a non-warrantied