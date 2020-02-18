All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1208 Fleetwood Cove Drive

1208 Fleetwood Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1208 Fleetwood Cove Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Everything You're Looking For! Amazing 5/3/2 two-story beauty with two downstairs living areas, two dining areas and an upstairs game room! Light & Bright is the theme throughout this open floorplan, split bedroom home: Three bedrooms upstairs, master and 2nd bedroom down. Open island kitchen boasts warm wood cabinets accented by full stainless steel appliance package, pantry and breakfast bar overlooking HUGE family living with corner WBFP. Master suite offers relaxing jetted garden tub with separate shower, dual sinks and walk in closet. Fullsize W/D connections, ceiling fans, sky high ceilings with arched entries. Large fenced yard and open patio perfect for entertaining. Community pond! A must see! Apply online at www.cwsparks.com. $40 application fee per adult over 18. Applications fees must be received before processing. No Section 8. Small Dogs Only. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing. Fridge is a non-warrantied

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 Fleetwood Cove Drive have any available units?
1208 Fleetwood Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1208 Fleetwood Cove Drive have?
Some of 1208 Fleetwood Cove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 Fleetwood Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1208 Fleetwood Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 Fleetwood Cove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1208 Fleetwood Cove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1208 Fleetwood Cove Drive offer parking?
No, 1208 Fleetwood Cove Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1208 Fleetwood Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1208 Fleetwood Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 Fleetwood Cove Drive have a pool?
No, 1208 Fleetwood Cove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1208 Fleetwood Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 1208 Fleetwood Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 Fleetwood Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1208 Fleetwood Cove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

