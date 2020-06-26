All apartments in Grand Prairie
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
1206 California Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1206 California Trail

1206 California Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1206 California Trail, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Trailwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Grand Prairie, Texas. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,516.00 sq ft of living space. Features include tile floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 California Trail have any available units?
1206 California Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1206 California Trail have?
Some of 1206 California Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 California Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1206 California Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 California Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1206 California Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1206 California Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1206 California Trail offers parking.
Does 1206 California Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1206 California Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 California Trail have a pool?
No, 1206 California Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1206 California Trail have accessible units?
No, 1206 California Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 California Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1206 California Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

