Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
1203 E Tarrant Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1203 E Tarrant Street
1203 East Tarrant Road
No Longer Available
Location
1203 East Tarrant Road, Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
Charming little house in bowie.2 bed 2 bath house for rent!!!! Awesome location!!!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1203 E Tarrant Street have any available units?
1203 E Tarrant Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grand Prairie, TX
.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grand Prairie Rent Report
.
Is 1203 E Tarrant Street currently offering any rent specials?
1203 E Tarrant Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 E Tarrant Street pet-friendly?
No, 1203 E Tarrant Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie
.
Does 1203 E Tarrant Street offer parking?
No, 1203 E Tarrant Street does not offer parking.
Does 1203 E Tarrant Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1203 E Tarrant Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 E Tarrant Street have a pool?
No, 1203 E Tarrant Street does not have a pool.
Does 1203 E Tarrant Street have accessible units?
No, 1203 E Tarrant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 E Tarrant Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1203 E Tarrant Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1203 E Tarrant Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1203 E Tarrant Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
