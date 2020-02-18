All apartments in Grand Prairie
Grand Prairie, TX
1122 Loving Trail
1122 Loving Trail

1122 Loving Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1122 Loving Trail, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Trailwood

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1122 Loving Trail have any available units?
1122 Loving Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Is 1122 Loving Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1122 Loving Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1122 Loving Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1122 Loving Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1122 Loving Trail offer parking?
No, 1122 Loving Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1122 Loving Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1122 Loving Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1122 Loving Trail have a pool?
No, 1122 Loving Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1122 Loving Trail have accessible units?
No, 1122 Loving Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1122 Loving Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1122 Loving Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1122 Loving Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1122 Loving Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

