Home
Grand Prairie, TX
1122 Las Palmas Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1122 Las Palmas Drive
1122 Las Palmas Drive
No Longer Available
Location
1122 Las Palmas Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Amenities
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute three bedroom two bath home! Good sized living and dining areas. All three bedrooms are nice sized! Fenced backyard! Convenient location!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1122 Las Palmas Drive have any available units?
1122 Las Palmas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grand Prairie, TX
.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grand Prairie Rent Report
.
Is 1122 Las Palmas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1122 Las Palmas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1122 Las Palmas Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1122 Las Palmas Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie
.
Does 1122 Las Palmas Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1122 Las Palmas Drive offers parking.
Does 1122 Las Palmas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1122 Las Palmas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1122 Las Palmas Drive have a pool?
No, 1122 Las Palmas Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1122 Las Palmas Drive have accessible units?
No, 1122 Las Palmas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1122 Las Palmas Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1122 Las Palmas Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1122 Las Palmas Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1122 Las Palmas Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
