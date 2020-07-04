All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:06 PM

1110 Coffeyville Trail

1110 Coffeyville Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1110 Coffeyville Trail, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Trailwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,800 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5897002)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 Coffeyville Trail have any available units?
1110 Coffeyville Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1110 Coffeyville Trail have?
Some of 1110 Coffeyville Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 Coffeyville Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1110 Coffeyville Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 Coffeyville Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1110 Coffeyville Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 1110 Coffeyville Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1110 Coffeyville Trail offers parking.
Does 1110 Coffeyville Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1110 Coffeyville Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 Coffeyville Trail have a pool?
Yes, 1110 Coffeyville Trail has a pool.
Does 1110 Coffeyville Trail have accessible units?
No, 1110 Coffeyville Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 Coffeyville Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1110 Coffeyville Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

