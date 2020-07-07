Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 1110 17th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
1110 17th Street
Last updated April 2 2020 at 9:24 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1110 17th Street
1110 Northeast 17th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
1110 Northeast 17th Street, Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1110 17th Street have any available units?
1110 17th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grand Prairie, TX
.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grand Prairie Rent Report
.
Is 1110 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1110 17th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 17th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1110 17th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie
.
Does 1110 17th Street offer parking?
No, 1110 17th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1110 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1110 17th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 17th Street have a pool?
No, 1110 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1110 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 1110 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1110 17th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1110 17th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1110 17th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Canyon Grove
1960 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Riverside Place
2800 Northeast Green Oaks Boulevard
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Stone Lake
2651 Stone Lake Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
2803 Riverside
2803 Riverside Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
The Destino
2815 Osler Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
The Mansions at Lake Ridge
7402 Lake Ridge Parkway
Grand Prairie, TX 75054
The Belmont
1920 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Aura 3Fifty One
3655 Prairie Waters Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Similar Pages
Grand Prairie 1 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with Parking
Grand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Sheffield Village
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District