Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
1109 N.carrier Pkwy
Last updated January 10 2020 at 9:41 AM

1109 N.carrier Pkwy

1109 North Carrier Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

1109 North Carrier Parkway, Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Deposit:$150

Community Amenities

New Modern Fitness Center
Custom Outdoor Kitchens with Grills
New State-of-the-Art Business Center
Upgraded Resident Center
Upgraded Laundry Facilities with New Modern Equipment
Outdoor Seating Areas and BBQ Grills
New Childrens Play Areas
Unique New Dog Park with Seated Areas

Apartment Amenities

Washer/Dryer Connections
Gourmet Kitchens
New Black-on-Black Appliances
Faux Wood Plank Flooring
Two-Tone Paint
New Modern Light Fixtures
Brushed Nickel Fixtures and Hardware
Premium Upgraded Lighting Packages
Granite-Like Countertops
Custom Glass Tile Backsplash Accents

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 N.carrier Pkwy have any available units?
1109 N.carrier Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1109 N.carrier Pkwy have?
Some of 1109 N.carrier Pkwy's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 N.carrier Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
1109 N.carrier Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 N.carrier Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 1109 N.carrier Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 1109 N.carrier Pkwy offer parking?
No, 1109 N.carrier Pkwy does not offer parking.
Does 1109 N.carrier Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 N.carrier Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 N.carrier Pkwy have a pool?
No, 1109 N.carrier Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 1109 N.carrier Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 1109 N.carrier Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 N.carrier Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 1109 N.carrier Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.

