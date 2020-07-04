Don't miss out on this great family home! Drive-up curb appeal is beautiful. It's a home you will be proud to live in. Split bedrooms for privacy. Open concept, great for entertaining. Easy access to 161.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1052 Westbrook Court have any available units?
1052 Westbrook Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.