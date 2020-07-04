All apartments in Grand Prairie
1052 Westbrook Court

1052 Westbrook Court · No Longer Available
Location

1052 Westbrook Court, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss out on this great family home! Drive-up curb appeal is beautiful. It's a home you will be proud to live in. Split bedrooms for privacy. Open concept, great for entertaining. Easy access to 161.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1052 Westbrook Court have any available units?
1052 Westbrook Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1052 Westbrook Court have?
Some of 1052 Westbrook Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1052 Westbrook Court currently offering any rent specials?
1052 Westbrook Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1052 Westbrook Court pet-friendly?
No, 1052 Westbrook Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 1052 Westbrook Court offer parking?
Yes, 1052 Westbrook Court offers parking.
Does 1052 Westbrook Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1052 Westbrook Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1052 Westbrook Court have a pool?
No, 1052 Westbrook Court does not have a pool.
Does 1052 Westbrook Court have accessible units?
No, 1052 Westbrook Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1052 Westbrook Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1052 Westbrook Court has units with dishwashers.

