1043 Carlsbad

1043 Carlsbad Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1043 Carlsbad Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75051

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
1043 Carlsbad Available 02/17/20 Spacious 2 story home in Grand Prairie! - Spacious 2 story home in Grand Prairie! Perfect family home with open floor plan and game room. Large backyard with covered patio. Call to view today! *No pets and no painting*

(RLNE5359234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1043 Carlsbad have any available units?
1043 Carlsbad doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Is 1043 Carlsbad currently offering any rent specials?
1043 Carlsbad is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1043 Carlsbad pet-friendly?
Yes, 1043 Carlsbad is pet friendly.
Does 1043 Carlsbad offer parking?
No, 1043 Carlsbad does not offer parking.
Does 1043 Carlsbad have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1043 Carlsbad does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1043 Carlsbad have a pool?
No, 1043 Carlsbad does not have a pool.
Does 1043 Carlsbad have accessible units?
No, 1043 Carlsbad does not have accessible units.
Does 1043 Carlsbad have units with dishwashers?
No, 1043 Carlsbad does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1043 Carlsbad have units with air conditioning?
No, 1043 Carlsbad does not have units with air conditioning.

