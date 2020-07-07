1043 Carlsbad Available 02/17/20 Spacious 2 story home in Grand Prairie! - Spacious 2 story home in Grand Prairie! Perfect family home with open floor plan and game room. Large backyard with covered patio. Call to view today! *No pets and no painting*
(RLNE5359234)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1043 Carlsbad have any available units?
