All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 1039 Valley Brook Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
1039 Valley Brook Lane
Last updated September 2 2019 at 2:24 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1039 Valley Brook Lane
1039 Valley Brook Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1039 Valley Brook Lane, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in ready home with open floor plans, home includes a covered patio, formal dining, master bedroom separate from bedrooms, laminate flooring, and easy access to I20 and 360.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1039 Valley Brook Lane have any available units?
1039 Valley Brook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grand Prairie, TX
.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grand Prairie Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1039 Valley Brook Lane have?
Some of 1039 Valley Brook Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1039 Valley Brook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1039 Valley Brook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1039 Valley Brook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1039 Valley Brook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie
.
Does 1039 Valley Brook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1039 Valley Brook Lane offers parking.
Does 1039 Valley Brook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1039 Valley Brook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1039 Valley Brook Lane have a pool?
No, 1039 Valley Brook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1039 Valley Brook Lane have accessible units?
No, 1039 Valley Brook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1039 Valley Brook Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1039 Valley Brook Lane has units with dishwashers.
