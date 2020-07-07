All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 1033 Shawnee Trce..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
1033 Shawnee Trce.
Last updated January 31 2020 at 10:59 AM

1033 Shawnee Trce.

1033 Shawnee Trace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1033 Shawnee Trace, Grand Prairie, TX 75051

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 3 bedroom Ready For Lease - Newly remodeled 3 bedrooms 1 bath, this cute cozy home has new hardwood floor, a granite counter tops and newly
painted. This property is ready for lease give us a call.

(RLNE5463707)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1033 Shawnee Trce. have any available units?
1033 Shawnee Trce. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1033 Shawnee Trce. have?
Some of 1033 Shawnee Trce.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1033 Shawnee Trce. currently offering any rent specials?
1033 Shawnee Trce. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1033 Shawnee Trce. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1033 Shawnee Trce. is pet friendly.
Does 1033 Shawnee Trce. offer parking?
No, 1033 Shawnee Trce. does not offer parking.
Does 1033 Shawnee Trce. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1033 Shawnee Trce. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1033 Shawnee Trce. have a pool?
No, 1033 Shawnee Trce. does not have a pool.
Does 1033 Shawnee Trce. have accessible units?
No, 1033 Shawnee Trce. does not have accessible units.
Does 1033 Shawnee Trce. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1033 Shawnee Trce. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lexington Apartments
201 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Meadow Green
3001 E Ave K
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Riverside Place
2800 Northeast Green Oaks Boulevard
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
2803 Riverside
2803 Riverside Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Landings of Carrier Parkway
915 Desco Ln
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Hunters Cove
3056 Commodore Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Wymberly Crossing
3001 S Carrier Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Mission Mayfield Downs
2901 Mayfield Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District