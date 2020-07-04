Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 1018 Coffeyville Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
1018 Coffeyville Trail
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:27 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1018 Coffeyville Trail
1018 Coffeyville Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
1018 Coffeyville Trail, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Trailwood
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
OPEN CONCEPT FLOOR PLAN, CORNER FIREPLACE, VINYL PLANK FLOORING, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN KITCHEN. LARGE BACK YARD
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1018 Coffeyville Trail have any available units?
1018 Coffeyville Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grand Prairie, TX
.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grand Prairie Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1018 Coffeyville Trail have?
Some of 1018 Coffeyville Trail's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1018 Coffeyville Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1018 Coffeyville Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1018 Coffeyville Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1018 Coffeyville Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie
.
Does 1018 Coffeyville Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1018 Coffeyville Trail offers parking.
Does 1018 Coffeyville Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1018 Coffeyville Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1018 Coffeyville Trail have a pool?
No, 1018 Coffeyville Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1018 Coffeyville Trail have accessible units?
No, 1018 Coffeyville Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1018 Coffeyville Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1018 Coffeyville Trail has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Wymberly Pointe
702 W Warrior Trl
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Bexley Mansfield
6310 S State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Sheffield Square
2770 Bardin Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Riverside Place
2800 Northeast Green Oaks Boulevard
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Grand Courtyards
525 W Westchester Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
2803 Riverside
2803 Riverside Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Silverbrook Apartment Homes
2934 Alouette Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
The Belmont
1920 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Similar Pages
Grand Prairie 1 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with Parking
Grand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Sheffield Village
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District