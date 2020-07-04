All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 1003 Willowbrook Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
1003 Willowbrook Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1003 Willowbrook Circle

1003 Willowbrook Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1003 Willowbrook Circle, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
This is a great 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath in Brookfield addition. The master suite offers separate tub and shower, ceiling fans, and neutral paint throughout. Close to shopping .

No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1795 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1003 Willowbrook Circle have any available units?
1003 Willowbrook Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Is 1003 Willowbrook Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1003 Willowbrook Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 Willowbrook Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1003 Willowbrook Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 1003 Willowbrook Circle offer parking?
No, 1003 Willowbrook Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1003 Willowbrook Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1003 Willowbrook Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 Willowbrook Circle have a pool?
No, 1003 Willowbrook Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1003 Willowbrook Circle have accessible units?
No, 1003 Willowbrook Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 Willowbrook Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1003 Willowbrook Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1003 Willowbrook Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1003 Willowbrook Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Grove
1960 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Lexington Apartments
201 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Bexley Mansfield
6310 S State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Sunridge Apartments
145 W Pioneer Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Stone Lake
2651 Stone Lake Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Landings of Carrier Parkway
915 Desco Ln
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
St. Laurent Apartments
2825 N State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Silverbrook Apartment Homes
2934 Alouette Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District