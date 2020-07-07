Rent Calculator
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
1002 Tapley St
Last updated March 12 2020 at 7:53 AM
1002 Tapley St
1002 Tapley Street
No Longer Available
Location
1002 Tapley Street, Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Tyre Estates
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1002 Tapley St have any available units?
1002 Tapley St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grand Prairie, TX
.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grand Prairie Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1002 Tapley St have?
Some of 1002 Tapley St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1002 Tapley St currently offering any rent specials?
1002 Tapley St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 Tapley St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1002 Tapley St is pet friendly.
Does 1002 Tapley St offer parking?
No, 1002 Tapley St does not offer parking.
Does 1002 Tapley St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1002 Tapley St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 Tapley St have a pool?
No, 1002 Tapley St does not have a pool.
Does 1002 Tapley St have accessible units?
No, 1002 Tapley St does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 Tapley St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1002 Tapley St has units with dishwashers.
